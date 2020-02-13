FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sun slow to return but the rain has ended; frosty next couple of mornings

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The rain has ended across Southwest Louisiana and as you head out this morning, you’ll want to make sure you have a coat as temperatures will continue dropping through the 40s. A bit of a wind chill as well with clouds lingering which will slow the warm-up throughout the morning hours. Later in the day, clouds will eventually thin out enough to allow some sunshine by this afternoon, with highs today about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday, only reaching the middle to upper 50s.
Keep the coat if you plan to be outside this evening, as temperatures fall quickly into the 40s after sunset, with frosty likely as far south as I-10 overnight. Northern portions of our viewing area will come closer to reaching 32 tomorrow morning, with locations along the I-10 corridor down to around 37 tonight. A full day of sunshine returns for Friday, with highs again on the cooler side but still closer to 60 by afternoon.
Saturday morning will bring another frosty start with lows close to where we begin on Friday, so take care of your plants again as this frost may develop as far south as Lake Charles again Saturday morning. While Saturday will start with sunshine, clouds will begin to increase through the afternoon as a few showers could develop by Saturday evening, especially after sunset. These showers will be associated with an upper level disturbance that keeps rain chances in the forecast through Sunday morning.
Sunday’s rain chances taper off by afternoon, although skies will likely remain overcast through the day. Expect warmer weather to begin arriving as well later in the weekend as highs on Sunday return to the lower 70s. Off and on showers will continue to be possible Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as models are hinting at the possibility of a stronger cold front on the way by the middle of next week.
It’s too soon to know for certain just how much cooler we’ll get next week, but a stronger cold front moving through around next Wednesday would favor a drier forecast in time for parades by next Friday. We’ll continue fine tune the details of the forecast for late next week, but early thinking is chilly and drier conditions for next Friday and Saturday.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
