FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sun slow to return but the rain has ended; frosty next couple of mornings

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The rain has ended across Southwest Louisiana and as you head out this morning, you’ll want to make sure you have a coat as temperatures will continue dropping through the 40s. A bit of a wind chill as well with clouds lingering which will slow the warm-up throughout the morning hours. Later in the day, clouds will eventually thin out enough to allow some sunshine by this afternoon, with highs today about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday, only reaching the middle to upper 50s.