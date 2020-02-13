Deputies: Man accused of stealing vehicle, crashing it during police chase will be charged upon release from hospital

Davin Alexander is accused of stealing a car from the Target on Millerville and crashing it on Feb. 12. (Source: East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Gremillion | February 12, 2020 at 8:46 PM CST - Updated February 13 at 12:27 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One man is being treated for injuries after deputies say he stole a car from the Target on Millerville and lead authorities on a chase before crashing the reportedly stolen car into a tree.

Law enforcement officials identified the suspect as Davin Alexander, 27.

Alexander was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and suffered a broken ankle, according to Casey Hicks with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Two men in an apartment near the crash were injured when parts from the crashed vehicle landed in their living room, according to Hicks.

When Alexander is released from the hospital he will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with theft of a motor vehicle aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation, negligent injuring, general speed law, driving left of center, red light, and two counts of possession of a legend drug.

Authorities say the owner of the stolen vehicle called authorities saying his black 2017 Jaguar was stolen from the Millerville Target parking lot after he reportedly left a key fob in the vehicle. The victim was able to track the vehicle and give deputies its location.

Deputies responded and spotted the stolen vehicle at the intersection of Florida Boulevard and O’Neal Lane. Deputies say they tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop.

A chase ensued, and the driver later crashed the stolen vehicle on Old Hammond Highway near the Hickory Creek Subdivision, EBRSO says. The wreck happened around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

