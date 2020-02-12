SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 11, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 11, 2020.
Brandon Frank Allen, 30, Baton Rouge: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; attempt and conspiracy; money laundering; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Jarylan Jamann Givens, 24, Baton Rouge: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; money laundering; attempt and conspiracy.
Jarius Jamal Taylor, 30, Plaquemine: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; attempt and conspiracy; money laundering; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Jarred Clint Carpenter, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; contempt of court; possession of stolen things worth between $1,000 and $5,000; theft under $1,000.
Ricky Ace Edmonds, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Latoyia Dawnelle Jackson, 32, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
John Adam Patterson, 21, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; contempt of court (4 charges); operating a vehicle with a suspended license (2 charges); failure to properly restrain a child; speeding.
Mauricio Fuentes Montemayor, 53, Lake Charles: First offense possession of a required sex offender document that is altered or counterfeit; probation detainer.
Stoney Lee Boudreaux, 31, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Shawn Howard Arabie, 41, Kinder: Contempt of court (2 charges).
Jeremiah Isiah Jones, 20, Houston, TX: Theft between $5,000 and $25,000 (3 charges).
Christian Abby Harvey, 29, Starks: Theft under $1,000.
Elsie Carla Lewis, 36, Praireville: Contempt of court (2 charges); third offense DWI.
True Joseph Abel, 18, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; monetary instrument abuse.
Michael Dale Bennett, 43, Arbor: Contempt of court.
Tyrus Levar Perez, 21, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges); monetary instrument abuse.
Jacob Andrew Cardoza, 20, Alvin, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; monetary instrument abuse.
Jessica Christi Doise, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Lance Matthew Bishop, 31, Elton: Possession of a Schedule II drug; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; probation detainer; instate detainer.
Brooklyn Mikaela Magee, 20, Angie: ARDC detainer.
Amber Alfreda Bennett, 40, Baton Rouge: ARDC detainer.
Nehemiah John Tezeno, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; speeding; possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Taveon E’Vontae Williams, 18, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000; theft of a motor vehicle worth between $5,000 and $25,000.
Jose De Jesus Morales-Jurado, 26, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; careless operation; contempt of court; federal detainer.
