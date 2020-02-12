No. 25 LSU rallies to get past Missouri

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 25 LSU men’s basketball team was down by 12 points late in the first half but rallied to beat Missouri in the PMAC on Tuesday.
LSU (18-6, 9-2 SEC) pulled out the 82-78 win over Missouri (11-13, 3-8 SEC).
All five LSU starters scored in double figures. Skylar Mays led the way with 23 points. Darius Days recorded his seventh double-double of the season, scoring 20 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Javonte Smart chipped in 15 points. Trendon Watford and Emmitt Williams each had 11 points.
LSU shot 47% from the floor to Missouri’s 52%. Missouri was also better from beyond the arc, hitting 9-of-21 for 43%, while LSU was only 3-of-12 for 25%. LSU was much better at the charity stripe, making 29-of-34 for 85%, while Missouri was only 7-of-13 for 54%.
