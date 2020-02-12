McNeese Athletic Foundation Established

LAKE CHARLES, La. - The Board of Directors of the McNeese State University Foundation has established the McNeese Athletic Foundation for the purpose of promoting and raising funds to strengthen the financial condition of all athletic programs.
“The McNeese Athletic Foundation will support the entire athletic program, including the over 400 student-athletes competing in 16 NCAA sports,” Dr. Daryl Burckel, McNeese president, said.
“Our vision is to make McNeese First Choice in every effort, endeavor and experience,” Burckel said. “Building and sustaining a high quality athletic program that inspires our student-athletes to compete at their optimal performance in the classroom and on the playing fields require sufficient funding for scholarships, academic support, health and wellness programs, excellent facilities and equipment.”
The MAF serves as a permanent committee of the McNeese Foundation and will supplement the efforts of existing booster organizations.
A 14-person board of directors, consisting of local business executives and community leaders, has been selected to govern the MAF. Directors will serve limited terms and at least one member of the MAF board must be a member of the McNeese Foundation Board of Directors. The McNeese Athletics Director serves as an ex-officio board member.
Mike Eason, senior vice president, Merrill Lynch Lake Charles, will serve as board chairman with Rob McCorquodale, attorney for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, vice chairman, Paula Dupuy, Southwest Beverage marketing and corporate on premise sales director, secretary, and Carl Vincent, agent, Carl Vincent State Farm, treasurer.
Other board members include Tim Broussard, president, J&J Exterminating, Ken Francis, Lake Charles Coca-Cola sales center manager, John Gregory, Insurance Resource Group, David Griffin, operator, Chick-fil-A, Chris Ieyoub, attorney and managing partner, Plauche, Smith, Nieset LLC, Quitman Moon, regional manager, Solar Supply, Darren Oustalet, general sales manager, Bubba Oustalet Toyota, David Perry, vice president, BSX Insurance, Patricia Prebula, president, Prebula Public Relations LLC, and Dr. David Wallace, physician, Children’s Clinic of SWLA. “Supporting and promoting McNeese athletics and the welfare of our student-athletes are paramount to the overall success of the university,” Eason said. “The individuals selected to serve on this MAF board are deeply committed to McNeese.”
Funds raised through the MAF will be under the control of the MAF Board while the day-to-day operations will be handled by Kason Kimbrell, McNeese assistant athletics director for development and fundraising.
“The MAF, and the expertise of the board of directors, will be invaluable to the future of McNeese athletics as we develop new avenues for athletic fundraising,” Tanner Stines, interim McNeese athletics director, said.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.