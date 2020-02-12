Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

REFINERY FIRE-EXXONMOBIL
Fire erupts at ExxonMobil refinery in Louisiana; no injuries
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Fire crews have responded to a fire inside an ExxonMobil refinery in Louisiana. News outlets report the fire erupted late Tuesday night at the facility in Baton Rouge. The fire turned the night sky a shade of orange and sent a large plume of smoke into the air. No injuries were reported. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire. ExxonMobil says it responded to the situation and is monitoring the air quality. A spokesman for the Baton Rouge Fire Department says there is no off-site impact. The refinery is the fifth largest in the United States.
SCOUT CAMP KILLING
Sentencing set for man guilty of slaying, accused of 2 more
CLINTON, La. (AP) — Sentencing has been scheduled for a Louisiana man convicted of murder and accused of additional shootings in 2017. An East Feliciana Parish judge on Tuesday said 38-year-old Ryan Sharpe will be sentenced for first-degree murder on June 9. Sharpe was convicted in the October 2017 death of 48-year-old Brad Defranceschi. Sharpe pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity but was later found fit for trial. Sharpe has an upcoming trial in June for the September 2017 death of former Baton Rouge Park and Recreation Commissioner Carroll Breeden Sr. Sharpe is also accused of killing Tommy Bass in July 2017 and wounding Buck Hornsby in September 2017.
LOUISIANA BUDGET-TEACHER PAY
Edwards defends teacher pay hike absence in budget proposal
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is getting criticism that he's reneging on a campaign promise to boost Louisiana public school teacher pay. The Democratic governor didn't include a teacher pay hike in his budget proposal for next year. But Edwards said Tuesday that he remains committed to raising Louisiana's public school teacher salaries to the regional average. Edwards campaigned for reelection last year with the support of teacher unions and pledged to raise the pay in a multiyear process. The governor and lawmakers gave a $1,000 salary boost to teachers this year, but Edwards isn't proposing another direct pay hike next year. Critics say teachers are furious.
AP-US-LOUISIANA-BLACK-BEARS
Lawsuit to protect real-life ‘teddy bears’ tossed by judge
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge in Washington has dismissed a lawsuit seeking to return federal protection to the teddy bear's real-life inspiration. Louisiana black bears were on the “threatened” list for 24 years but were taken off that list in 2016. Teddy Roosevelt's refusal to shoot one that had been caught in 1902 inspired the first “teddy's bears." The judge ruled that those who sued in 2018 didn’t provide any evidence to back up their claims. An attorney for the plaintiffs says the judge didn’t rule on the case itself, only on whether the plaintiffs had legal standing to sue. She says they’re consulting about the next step.
BAR ASSOCIATION-LAWSUIT
Appeal next in fight to end compulsory bar association dues
A New Orleans lawyer is heading to a federal appeals court with his claim that Louisiana lawyers are unconstitutionally required to join and pay dues to the state bar association. Randy Boudreaux said in a lawsuit filed last year that the requirement violates attorneys' freedom of speech and association rights. But a federal judge dismissed the claim in January, saying the Supreme Court already has upheld such arrangements. A lawyer for a conservative group backing the lawsuit says the Supreme Court could decide to revisit the issue in a similar case filed in North Dakota.
AP-US-SOUTHERN-STORMS-FLOODING
Hill collapses, roads flooded, dam eroded by Southern rains
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Heavy rains have collapsed a hillside, flooded roads and endangered dams across the Southeast, and forecasters say more water is on the way. The National Park Service says a 70-foot hillside collapsed near Great Smoky Mountains National park in Tennessee, and roads are flooded in Alabama and Mississippi. Swollen lakes are threatening at least two dams after rainfall totals exceeded 5 inches in places. The National Weather Service says the threat isn't over. Forecasters are predicting the possibility of isolated tornadoes and strong winds on Wednesday night in the Deep South.
MISSISSIPPI RIVER DREDGING
Budgets boost plans to deepen Mississippi River in Louisiana
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Army Corps of Engineers plans to spend more than $85 million this year on a project to deepen the main channel of the Mississippi River in Louisiana. U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana announced the funding Monday. President Donald Trump's budget for fiscal year 2021 also includes more than $45 million for the dredging project. The plan to increase the depth of the channel from about 45 feet to 50 feet would allow several southeast Louisiana ports to accept large cargo ships built to take advantage of the Panama Canal's expansion. The project is expected to cost almost $240 million, with Louisiana covering more than $100 million.
LOUISIANA LEGISLATURE
Louisiana's new GOP legislative leaders talk of compromise
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's new Republican House speaker and Senate president say they want to work with Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, even as they stress legislative independence. The comments Tuesday from House Speaker Clay Schexnayder and Senate President Page Cortez struck a compromising tone. The men were speaking to the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry a month after winning their new leadership jobs. Republicans made strong gains in the fall elections, increasing their majorities in both chambers. But Schexnayder and Cortez didn't suggest those gains should sideline the governor's influence in the legislative process.