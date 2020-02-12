Lake Area grandparents of missing children to appear in court in Idaho Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The grandparents of J.J. Vallow are in Idaho where, Wednesday, they expect a judge to give them temporary custody, once the child is found.
J. J And his sister Tylee Ryan have been missing since September 23 and, so far, their mother, Lori Vallow has refused to say where the children are. Vallow and her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, are in Hawaii.
Larry and Kay Woodcock, from the Lake area, are in Rexburg, Idaho to be in court.
They say once granted temporary custody they will be assured J.J. can be with them once he's located.
We video chatted with the Woodcocks about the upcoming court action and their feelings about J.J.
“It will give us temporary guardianship for J.J. once found. Then he won’t be placed into social services here in Idaho. If we’re here, we will able to get him immediately. We’ll have immediate custody of him once found,” said Kay Woodcock.
When asked to describe the kind of child J.J. Vallow is, his adoptive grandfather, Larry, said, “Oh, my God. How do you describe a bundle of love?”
“He is joy and he is kind and he is soft-hearted,” said Kay.
We will have more of our interview with the Woodcocks Wednesday on 7News at Six
Also, the story of the missing children and the Woodcocks’ heartbreaking ordeal will be featured on Dateline this Friday night.
