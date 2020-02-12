Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — The Auburn Tigers seem to have mastered the art of the comeback. Not to mention the knack of winning close games. The 11th-ranked Tigers have pulled off two straight overtime wins after facing big second-half deficits against Arkansas and No. 25 LSU. Now, they enter Wednesday night's game against rival Alabama on a six-game winning streak. Auburn has rallied for wins seven times from deficits of seven points or more. The Tigers have also gone 4-0 in overtime games and are 9-0 in games decided by six points or less.