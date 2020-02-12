Gov. Edwards appoints head of Texas health department as new LDH secretary

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has appointed Dr. Courtney N. Phillips as the new Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health.
Edwards made the announcement in a tweet on Feb. 12.
Phillips, a Louisiana native, is currently the executive commissioner of Texas Health and Human Services. She will replace Dr. Rebekah Gee who resigned on Jan. 6.
Gee said in a tweet on Feb. 12 that she is excited of Phillps’ appointment "There is not a person more qualified in our nation for this role and she will serve with distinction and has passion about the populations we serve,” Gee said.
According to the Governor’s office, Phillips oversaw the largest Texas state agency with more than 40,000 employees, a $78.5 billion operating budget and more than 220 programs.
Phillips became the first woman to serve as the executive commissioner of Texas Health and Human Services in October 2018.
Before leading the Texas health department, Phillips served for three years as the chief executive officer of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
She had previously worked in various roles in the Louisiana Department of Health for 12 years.
Phillips earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and a Master of Public Administration from LSU, and a Ph.D. in public policy from Southern University.
Phillips will officially take over as Secretary of LDH in April.
