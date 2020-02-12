Former Calcasieu Police Juror Calvin Collins dies at 80

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Former Calcasieu Parish Police Juror Calvin Collins has died.
Collins, who served five terms as District 2 police juror, died Sunday, Feb. 9, at the age of 80, according to information from the police jury.
Collins served on the police jury from 1996-2012 and from 2016-2020.
The police jury credited some of Collins’ accomplishments as being instrumental in several infrastructure projects for District 2, including the construction of the Allen P. August Annex, improvements to Mallard Park, road and drainage improvements, computer upgrades on water treatment systems and extended waterlines.
During his tenure on the jury, Collins served as chairman of the Emergency Response/Ambulance Committee and was a member of the Budget Committee, Personnel Policy Review Committee and the Alcohol Review Committee. He was also a Police Jury liaison to the Lake Charles North Redevelopment Authority.
“Calvin Collins was a great man and a great Police Juror,” Police Jury President Tony Guillory said in a statement. “He was known as a quiet juror, but he was a man of great principles and tremendous honor. He always represented District 2 and the people of Calcasieu Parish with dignity and compassion.”
Collins served on the National Association of Counties (NACo)'s Healthcare Steering Committee and was a member of the National Association of Black County Officials. He was also a member of NAACP and Black Caucus.
