Former Anacoco Town Clerk arrested for theft

ANACOCO, La. (KPLC) - A former Town Clerk of Anacoco has been arrested for theft.
Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) arrested the former clerk 48-year-old, Shaunda L. Pridgen.
According to Louisiana State Police she has been charged with forty-nine counts of misdemeanor theft, three counts of felony theft, twenty-two counts of public payroll fraud, fifty-eight counts of forgery, and malfeasance in office.
“In January 2020, LSP AFO was contacted by village officials of Anacoco to investigate discrepancies discovered during an internal audit. The investigation revealed that Pridgen misappropriated approximately $71,000.00 of town funds,” says Louisiana State Police.
Investigators secured an arrest warrant for Pridgen. She is booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center.
