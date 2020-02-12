FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms later today could be strong to severe; turning colder tonight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With areas of fog back this morning, especially along the coastal areas, a few showers will also be possible for the morning commute as a warm front lifts back over the state. This will send morning temperatures back up quickly into the 70s ahead of the cold front this afternoon that could bring some stronger storms to the area.
The threat of a few stronger storms will accompany this front, with the primary threats being strong damaging wind gusts although an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. A lot will depend on how much we actually warm up today with regards to the amount of instability and fuel that thunderstorms will have to strengthen upon arrival of the front. The overall severe weather threat isn’t too high but also can’t totally be discounted, so it’s a good day just to remain weather aware and have a way to receive severe weather alerts by downloading the free KPLC weather app.
Rainfall amounts with today’s front look to stay at or less than 1 inch, so no flooding is expected and any leftover showers should end closer to midnight. In addition, gusty northwesterly winds will send temperatures down into the upper 40s by Friday morning and help push in drier air and clear the skies through the day on Thursday. Even with some sunshine, temperatures won’t warm much above 60 during the afternoon.
We can expect a frosty start for a lot of Southwest Louisiana on Friday morning as lows drop into the upper 30s. I don’t expect any freezing temperatures, but lows will be cold enough for frost perhaps as far south as Lake Charles. A wonderful day is on tap for Valentine’s Day with highs in the upper 50s.
Clouds will begin to increase through the day Saturday in advance of a couple afternoon or evening showers possible. The stubborn subtropical jet and a series of upper level disturbances will kick in rain chances on Sunday, with passing showers possible during the morning and possibly afternoon, although Sunday should not be a full washout. Highs will also warm back into the 70s for much of next week until another front arrives later in the week. Daily rain chances can be expected to resume most every day next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.