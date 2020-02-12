FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms later today could be strong to severe; turning colder tonight

The threat of a few stronger storms will accompany this front, with the primary threats being strong damaging wind gusts although an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. A lot will depend on how much we actually warm up today with regards to the amount of instability and fuel that thunderstorms will have to strengthen upon arrival of the front. The overall severe weather threat isn’t too high but also can’t totally be discounted, so it’s a good day just to remain weather aware and have a way to receive severe weather alerts by downloading the free KPLC weather app.