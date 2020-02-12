FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and even a rumble of thunder early, temperatures dropping overnight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A warm afternoon ahead of the line of showers and even a few thunderstorms earlier as highs reached the lower to middle 70′s for many of us.
We are beginning to see the wind change direction and cooler temperatures working their way into Southwest Louisiana as we have seen temperatures dropping back into the middle and upper 50′s to the west. As we move forward into the evening temperatures will continue to fall as the cold front pushes through the region, which will help to dry us out as we head into the ending of our week. If you are heading home or have any plans still keep the umbrella and rain jacket nearby as we could still see a few showers from time to time, and even a rumble of thunder is still possible, but at this time not looking for any severe weather. Rain comes to an end as we head into late evening and then you are going to want to grab the jacket as we see temperatures dropping into the upper 40′s for lows and a brisk northwest wind.
For Thursday we can expect a mixture of sun and clouds to start the day, so as you head off to work and school definitely take a jacket to guard you from the cooler temperatures and the wind. Mostly cloudy skies to start off the day turn into partly cloudy skies for the afternoon, but even seeing the sunshine for tomorrow doesn’t help to warm things up much as we only top off in the middle to upper 50′s for highs and couple with winds around 15-20 mph it will feel even cooler outside. As we move into the evening skies turn to mostly clear and that will allow for temperatures to really fall into Friday morning as areas to the north could see some patchy frost and even rural areas to the south of I-10 could see a few frosty areas. Temperatures Friday morning starting out in the middle 30′s so a very chilly time as temperatures are around ten degrees cooler for this time of year.
Friday is going to be beautiful just in time for Valentine’s Day plans that you may have, although it will be on the cool side. More sunshine is in store for us as we go into Friday as we see sunny skies all day, but the northwest flow continues and that will help to keep temperatures in the upper 50′s once again. Still a nice day to get out and enjoy, just make sure to grab the jacket as temperatures will be running 5-10 degrees cooler than average. If you are planning on going out for Friday night, definitely take a coat as temperatures drop into the upper 40′s and once again bottom out in the upper 30′s to lower 40′s. Saturday we begin to see some moisture returning and that will lead to an increase in temperatures as well as we warm into the lower 60′s. A few showers will be possible into the late afternoon and into the evening, but rain chances remain low at this time and we will continue to monitor it as we get closer. Even warmer for Sunday as we make it back into the lower 70′s with rain chances going up slightly. Not looking like a washout as of this time, so don’t cancel any plans, just be prepared for a few showers around.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.