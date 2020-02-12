FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and even a rumble of thunder early, temperatures dropping overnight

Friday is going to be beautiful just in time for Valentine’s Day plans that you may have, although it will be on the cool side. More sunshine is in store for us as we go into Friday as we see sunny skies all day, but the northwest flow continues and that will help to keep temperatures in the upper 50′s once again. Still a nice day to get out and enjoy, just make sure to grab the jacket as temperatures will be running 5-10 degrees cooler than average. If you are planning on going out for Friday night, definitely take a coat as temperatures drop into the upper 40′s and once again bottom out in the upper 30′s to lower 40′s. Saturday we begin to see some moisture returning and that will lead to an increase in temperatures as well as we warm into the lower 60′s. A few showers will be possible into the late afternoon and into the evening, but rain chances remain low at this time and we will continue to monitor it as we get closer. Even warmer for Sunday as we make it back into the lower 70′s with rain chances going up slightly. Not looking like a washout as of this time, so don’t cancel any plans, just be prepared for a few showers around.