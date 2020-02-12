FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Briefly warming up ahead of our afternoon front; severe threat lessens thanks to longer than expected fog

Clouds will begin to increase through the day Saturday in advance of a couple afternoon or evening showers possible. The stubborn subtropical jet and a series of upper level disturbances will kick in rain chances on Sunday, with passing showers possible during the morning and possibly afternoon, although Sunday should not be a full washout. Highs will also warm back into the 70s for much of next week until another front arrives later in the week. Daily rain chances can be expected to resume most every day next week.