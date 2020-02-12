Feb. 11 #SWLApreps high school basketball highlights

By Gabe McDonald | February 11, 2020 at 11:15 PM CST - Updated February 11 at 11:15 PM

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Highlights from Tuesday night’s high school basketball action across the area. Scores can be found below.

BOYS:

St. Louis 59 - Westlake 37

Iowa 69 - LCCP 47

New Iberia 50 - Sam Houston 25

Lake Arthur 48 - Notre Dame 35

Vinton 76 - Dequincy 57

Breaux Bridge 43 - LaGrange 35

Barbe 82- Sulphur 55

GIRLS:

Sulphur 53 - Barbe 43

St. Louis 76 - Westlake 39

Lake Arthur 61 - Notre Dame 30

Vinton 36 - DeQuincy 25

Lacassine 63 - Midland 47

Elton 65 - Grand Lake 58

