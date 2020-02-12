Feb. 11 #SWLApreps high school basketball highlights

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Highlights from Tuesday night’s high school basketball action across the area. Scores can be found below.
BOYS:
St. Louis 59 - Westlake 37
Iowa 69 - LCCP 47
New Iberia 50 - Sam Houston 25
Lake Arthur 48 - Notre Dame 35
Vinton 76 - Dequincy 57
Breaux Bridge 43 - LaGrange 35
Barbe 82- Sulphur 55
GIRLS:
Sulphur 53 - Barbe 43
St. Louis 76 - Westlake 39
Lake Arthur 61 - Notre Dame 30
Vinton 36 - DeQuincy 25
Lacassine 63 - Midland 47
Elton 65 - Grand Lake 58
