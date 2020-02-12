Discussions for new concession stand, turf at Sam Houston tabled amidst concerns over Gillis Elementary

“I’m not against Gillis,” Paulk stated. “Getting a turf or synthetic turf football field at Sam Houston would benefit everybody from Gillis. It would benefit anybody going to Sam Houston High School. Drainage. I understand. I don’t want my five or six year old walking through water either. I have fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen year olds walking through water at Sam Houston High School when it rains. We flood too. I’ve picked up rats, rat trash at our field house that is brand new. It’s going to happen. I don’t want to do it, but we got to do it, and I pick it up. I’m not saying that the complaints about Gillis are not, and should not, go unheard, because I do believe there are things that need to happen at Gillis Elementary. But we are looking at a football field and a concession stand that we serve food from that is inoperable. It is a trash dump. Just like Gillis, there are some things that are some trash dumps. We are choosing to move this facility over and put in a brand new facility that we can serve good, clean food in. With the synthetic turf football field, we are not doing this just to take care of Sam Houston High School football. This turf can be used by our middle school that does not have a football field and they have been needing a football field. Our football team can practice when it is wet outside. It would be safer. Our band has 200 band members. They are practicing on an old, beat-up football field. It would support our rec ball. It will support our track programs in middle and high school. 780 kids a day would be able to utilize that turf field every single day, 365, rain, sleet, or snow"