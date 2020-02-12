No injuries, off-site impact after significant fire at ExxonMobil

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews are working a significant fire at ExxonMobil.
"The ExxonMobil volunteer fire team members are responding to a fire at the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery. There are no injuries. The fire was contained to the area where it occurred.
"Baton Rouge HAZMAT is monitoring air quality in North Baton Rouge. All readings are below detection limits.
“We apologize for any inconvenience and concern this incident may have caused. We will continue to keep you updated with information as it becomes available.”
Initial reports indicate that this fire was not the result of an explosion.
Details are limited at this time. We will provide live updates on our broadcast as soon as they become available.
