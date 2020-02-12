Construction on 2020 St. Jude Dream Home begins

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A ceremony for the St. Jude Dream Home groundbreaking was Tuesday morning to kick off the excitement for this year’s dream home.
“This is the third year we’ve done a dream house giveaway here in Lake Charles and the Southwest Louisiana community has really stepped up. This gives money to St. Jude so families don’t have to worry about treatment, travel, housing or food and all they can focus on is their child and focusing on getting that child better," Brittni Blankenship, development specialist, said.
In the past two years, Southwest Louisiana alone raised more than $1.35 million through this giveaway. Salvador Custom Homes is back again this year building the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom house.
“The living room in this one is going to have a super tall ceiling, twenty-four feet. The house itself is a little over 3,000 living. There’s some big over sized windows looking at the trees in the backyard, two stories," Chris Salvador, owner of Salvador Custom Homes, said.
Kim Salvador said deciding to take on this project was a no-brain-er.
“I was putting myself in the shoes of those parents that are at St. Jude with their children. I just want them to be able to hang out with them, love on them and help them get well. I am just so blessed that my children are full grown children who had good childhoods who were healthy. It just warms my heart to know we can help a family while they’re going through this and bring in the community to help out also," Kim Salvador said.
The dream home will be different this year.
“We were in Graywood the two previous years, fantastic project out there. This year we have a change of scenery. We’re in Nikal Estates just off of Weaver Road just off of Barbe High School, the center of Lake Charles, brand new subdivision," Kim Salvador said.
Salvador said they’ll also be increasing the number of tickets to 9,000, hoping Southwest Louisiana will step up again to help those families at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The tickets will be on sale in early June and the first open house will be in August.
