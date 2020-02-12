APRIL 4 ELECTION: What’s on your ballot?

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The presidential primary election is coming up on April 4.
The election will set the stage for the presidential election on Nov. 3.
While voters will select nominees for the Republican and Democratic parties, a few other items will be on the ballot, including a sales and use tax renewal in Calcasieu.
We’ve included important dates and information about what’s on your ballot here, but for more information, including the location of your voting precinct, visit geauxvote.com.
· The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail is March 4.
· The deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is March 14.
· Early voting is March 21-28 (except Sunday, March 22) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
· The deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot is March 31 by 4:30 p.m. You can request an absentee by mail ballot online through our Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office (other than military and overseas voters).
· The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted mail ballot is April 3 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).
· Michael Bennet
· Joe Biden
· Michael Bloomberg
· Steve Burke
· Pete Buttigieg
· John Delaney
· Tulsi Gabbard
· Amy Klobuchar
· Deval Patrick
· Bernie Sanders
· Tom Steyer
· Elizabeth Warren
· Robby Wells
· Andrew Yang
· Rocky De La Fuente
· Bob Ely
· Matthew John Matern
· Donald J. Trump
· Bill Weld
Republican Parish Executive Committee member - District 1
· Emily Ashworth (R)
· Daniel Mann (R)
Sales Tax District No. 4-A -- 1 1/2% S&U Tax Renewal - PJ - 10 Yrs.
· Shall Sales Tax District No. 4-A of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana (the “District”) pursuant to Article VI, Sections 19, 29 and 30 of the Louisiana Constitution of 1974 and other constitutional and statutory authority, be authorized to levy and collect a sales and use tax of 1 1/2%, for a period of ten (10) years beginning January 1, 2021 ending December 31, 2030, with collections of the tax estimated to be $42,000,000 for one entire year, upon the sale at retail, use, lease or rental, consumption and storage for use or consumption of tangible personal property and on sales of services within the District, all as presently or hereafter defined in La. R.S. 47:301 to 317, inclusive (the “Tax”) with the avails of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax), dedicated and used within the District to continue improving and maintaining Parish roads, and arterial transportation routes and intersections, enhancing drainage, solid waste collection and disposal, installation or extensions of public utilities, and funding for rural transportation systems; and authorization to fund avails of the Tax into bonds for funding capital improvements within the District?
(Presidential Primary only)
Democratic State Central Committee member - 30th Representative District, Office B
· Rick Erpelding (D)
· Regionald K. Seastrunk (D)
(Presidential Primary only)
(Presidential Primary only)
Democratic State Central Committee member - 30th Representative District, Office B
· Rick Erpelding (D)
· Regionald K. Seastrunk (D)
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.