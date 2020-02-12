APRIL 4 ELECTION: What’s on your ballot?

· Shall Sales Tax District No. 4-A of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana (the “District”) pursuant to Article VI, Sections 19, 29 and 30 of the Louisiana Constitution of 1974 and other constitutional and statutory authority, be authorized to levy and collect a sales and use tax of 1 1/2%, for a period of ten (10) years beginning January 1, 2021 ending December 31, 2030, with collections of the tax estimated to be $42,000,000 for one entire year, upon the sale at retail, use, lease or rental, consumption and storage for use or consumption of tangible personal property and on sales of services within the District, all as presently or hereafter defined in La. R.S. 47:301 to 317, inclusive (the “Tax”) with the avails of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax), dedicated and used within the District to continue improving and maintaining Parish roads, and arterial transportation routes and intersections, enhancing drainage, solid waste collection and disposal, installation or extensions of public utilities, and funding for rural transportation systems; and authorization to fund avails of the Tax into bonds for funding capital improvements within the District?