Tulane looks to end streak vs Temple

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Christion Thompson, K.J. Lawson and Nic Thomas have collectively scored 50 percent of Tulane's points this season and 61 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Temple, Quinton Rose, Nate Pierre-Louis and Alani Moore II have scored 52 percent of the team's points this season, including 69 percent of all Owls points over their last five.