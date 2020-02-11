SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 10, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 10, 2020.
Mary Margaret Fuselier, 56, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; contempt of court.
Coley Blake Deason, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; driving on the right side of the road.
Jasmine Janel Fuselier, 26, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Marvin Louis Doucet, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Vernon David Feast, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Braelon Drew Scott, 20, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI; operating a vehicle while under suspension; careless operation.
Evan Dwayne Taylor, 20, DeQuincy: Strangulation; child endangerment.
Seth Chartier Chagois, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Gerald Lynn Green Sr., 55, Lake Charles: Strangulation.
Jacorey Jamal Murray, 20, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments; probation detainer; parole detainer.
Stacey Danielle Gentry, 33, Duson: Contempt of court.
Lashanda Patrice Bellard, 48, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more.
Roderick Bernard Thomas, 39, Lake Charles: Aggravated property damage.
Dason Leigh Reid, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; obstruction of justice; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kennedy Paul Polidore, 39, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Jontue Dewayne Fears, 37, Texas City, TX: Fourth offense DWI; obstruction of a public passage; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Sharron Jeannette Fritz, 51, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Bradley Neil Jensen, 40, DeQuincy: Contempt of court.
Patrick Neal Goodfriend, 63, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; probation detainer (2 charges).
Joseph Delos Abshire, 73, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; no rear reflectors on a bicycle.
Thomas Allan Chesson, 61, Iowa: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brandon Frank Allen, 30, Baton Rouge: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; attempt and conspiracy; money laundering; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Jarylan Jamann Givens, 24, Baton Rouge: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; money laundering; attempt and conspiracy.
Jarius Jamal Taylor, 30, Plaquemine: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; attempt and conspiracy; money laundering; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Jarred Clint Carpenter, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
Ricky Ace Edmonds, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Latoyia Dawnelle Jackson, 32, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
John Adam Patterson, 21, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
