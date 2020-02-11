Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects in Sulphur burglary

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects they believe are responsible for a burglary and theft on North Beglis Parkway in Sulphur.
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies responded to a business at that location on Feb. 2, 2020.
During their investigation, deputies learned that around 4 a.m. that morning the two men had entered the building by shattering the front door. Deputies say surveillance footage from the business shows the men stealing about $7,000 worth of tools and generators which they loaded into the trunk of a car.
Authorities ask anyone with any information on the theft or that can identify the suspects or car in the surveillance footage to contact Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office lead detective Freddie Powell at 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.
