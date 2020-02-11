Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying woman accused of fraudulent $1,700 ATM withdrawal

Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying woman accused of fraudulent $1,700 ATM withdrawal
February 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM CST - Updated February 11 at 10:00 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has released a photo of a woman accused of a fraudulent $1,700 withdrawal from an ATM at a bank in Moss Bluff.

The money was fraudulently withdrawn on Jan. 25, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Vincent asked anyone who can identify the woman or the SUV seen in the photographs to call lead Det. Edward Curol at 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.

