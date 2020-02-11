SFA looks for road win vs Texas A&M-CC

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's Myles Smith has averaged 13.3 points and 4.8 rebounds while Jashawn Talton-Thomas has put up 10.4 points and six rebounds. For the Lumberjacks, Kevon Harris has averaged 18 points and 5.8 rebounds while Gavin Kensmil has put up 11 points and 6.9 rebounds.HOT HARRIS: Harris has connected on 41.1 percent of the 112 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 18 over the last three games. He's also converted 74.3 percent of his foul shots this season.