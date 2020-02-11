Public hearing on DOTD highway construction priorities today in SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Joint Transportation, Highways, & Public Works Committee is holding a legislative public hearing at 2:30 p.m. today in the Contraband Room of the Lake Charles Civic Center.
The hearing – commonly referred to as the annual DOTD Road Show – is to review highway construction priorities for the fiscal year 2020-2021. The hearing will include Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis parishes.
Road Show sessions allow legislators, other elected officials, Department of Transportation representatives and the general public to discuss and obtain information about construction projects in the preliminary FY 20-21 Highway Priority Program and how those projects will affect each area of the state.
