Philippines notifies US of intent to end major security pact

In this Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a speech during the 11th Biennial National Convention and 22nd founding anniversary of the Chinese Filipino Business Club, Inc. in Manila, Philippines. The Philippines on Tuesday notified the United States of its intent to terminate a major security pact allowing American forces to train in the country in the most serious threat to the countries' treaty alliance under President Rodrigo Duterte. (Source: Toto Lozano/Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP)