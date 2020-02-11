McNeese Banners 2020 season schedule

Multi-award-winning storyteller Paul Strickland brings to the Lake Area his original one-man show, "90 Lies an Hour,” a hilarious and heartfelt collection of stories never heard outside of the trailer park until now. Strickland’s Ain’t True and Uncle False live in Big-Fib Trailer-Park cul-de-sac, which is a trailer park in the shape of a cul-de-sac in a town called Big-Fib. It’s a small community way down south... just off the coast of “factual.” In fact, if you leave “factual” and head due south you’ll pass “Big-Fib” on your way to “Bald-Faced.” Obviously, if you get to “Bald-Faced” ... you’ve gone too far.