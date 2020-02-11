The I-10 Bridge: Past, Present, and Future

“That’s the pistol bridge that we have today,” Cormier says. “It was designed to carry Highway 90 traffic over the Calcasieu River and the old bridge that had been built in 1916 was essentially torn down, blown apart, to allow for navigation. Since then we have been stuck with the bridge that first opened in the 50′s. When Interstate 10 routing was being established they decided to grandfather that bridge into the routing because in Lake Charles, because of our very unique geography, the bridge can really only go one place. They routed I-10 through a living working neighborhood. That’s why there is a slash through Lake Charles about three blocks south of the railroad track that carries I-10. At the time that I-10 bridge was grandfathered in, they promised us a new bridge. That was back in the 50′s. So it ended up that the promised was kept when they opened up the 210 bridge, which actually, for all intents and purposes is 60 years old really."