Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — MaCio Teague scored 11 points, Devonte Bandoo added 10 and No. 1 Baylor defeated Texas 52-45 Monday night for its 21st straight victory _ one short of the Big 12 record set by Kansas in 1997. Baylor (22-1, 11-0 Big 12) wrested control with a 13-0 push that put the Bears ahead 42-27 with 9:28 remaining. Five players scored for Baylor during that stretch. Texas helped out with three turnovers and failed to score for a period of 5:06. Texas (14-10, 4-7) shot a season low 30.5% from the field.
DALLAS (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the agreement says eight-year veteran Michael Kidd-Gilchrist is set to join the Dallas Mavericks after taking a buyout in Charlotte. The Mavericks plan to waive Ryan Broekhoff to make room for Kidd-Gilchrist. The 26-year-old Kidd-Gilchrist was the No. 2 pick in the 2012 draft behind former Kentucky teammate Anthony Davis. Kidd-Gilchrist gives a young Dallas team the size and experience to help defensively against elite forwards in the Western Conference. The Mavericks are in good position to make the playoffs for the first time in four years.
DALLAS (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored 25 points before fouling out, Rudy Gobert stayed perfect from the floor this season against Dallas and the Utah Jazz beat the Mavericks 123-119. Gobert was 7 of 7 shooting after making all eight attempts in Utah's home victory last month and finished with 17 points and 16 rebounds. The 7-foot-1 center has made 17 consecutive shots against Dallas going back to last Feb. 23. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored a season-high 33 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 28 for the Mavericks in their seventh straight game without injured All-Star point guard Luka Doncic.
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 14 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter to help the Denver Nuggets rally from 23 down to beat the San Antonio Spurs 127-120. Denver scored 74 points in the second half, a season high, and outscored San Antonio by 21 after halftime. The Nuggets have won three in a row and six of their last seven. Paul Millsap, who had 22 off the bench, helped spark the comeback on his 35th birthday. Nikola Jokic had 19 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds while battling foul trouble trying to guard LaMarcus Aldridge. The Spurs forward had 33 points to lead all scorers.
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech got back into the Top 25 and had a big victory. Davide Moretti and Jahmi'us Ramsey each had 17 points as the No. 24 Red Raiders beat turnover-plagued TCU 88-42 on Monday night. It was their biggest margin of victory ever in a Big 12 game. Five players scored in double figures and Texas Tech made a season-high 13 3-pointers while shooting 60 percent overall. TCU had six turnovers in less than 3 1/2 minutes to start the game and fell behind 11-2. The only player in double figures for the Frogs was Jaire Grayer with 10 pointers.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former major league pitcher Mike Bolsinger is suing the Houston Astros. He contends that the Astros' sign-stealing scheme contributed to a poor relief appearance in August 2017 that essentially ended his big league career. The suit in Los Angeles County Superior Court seeks unspecified damages for interfering with and harming his career. He’s also asking the Astros forfeit their nearly $31 million in postseason shares from their 2017 World Series title, with the money going to children’s charities in Los Angeles and a fund for needy retired players.
UNDATED (AP) — Baylor remains atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll in a week that saw preseason No. 1 Michigan State fall out. The Bears received 48 of 64 first-place votes from a media panel to stay at No. 1 for the fourth straight week. No. 2 Gonzaga had 15 first-place votes and No. 3 Kansas got one. San Diego State and Louisville rounded out the top five. Seton Hall was the only change among the top 10 after moving up two spots to No. 10. Michigan State dropped out of the rankings from No. 16 following a three-game losing streak.
NEW YORK (AP) — North Carolina State jumped to No. 4 in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll, its best ranking in 20 years. The Wolfpack moved up three spots in the poll. It's their highest ranking since January 2000 when the team was third in the AP Top 25. South Carolina, Baylor and Oregon remain the top three teams in the poll. No. 5 UConn kept alive its streak of being in the top five. The run goes back to February 2007.