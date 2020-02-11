FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain likely Wednesday, with some strong storms possible…

The chance of rain increases to 80% Wednesday ahead of another cold front coming in from the northwest. And there is about a 5% chance that a few storms could reach severe levels. Storms that become strong could easily produce gusty winds and produce hail, and there is a chance of an isolated tornado too. Timing of the strongest storms is from Wednesday afternoon through the early evening. Storms will likely intensify as they race off to the northeast out of SWLA, very similar to what we saw last Wednesday.