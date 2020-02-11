FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain likely Wednesday, with some strong storms possible…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday was a cloudy and cool day thanks to a weak cold front that slipped south, this front has stalled near the coast. And the front will lift back north overnight into Wednesday.
Tonight, will be cool with lows in the 50s across most of SWLA. But with the front lifting northward temperatures may be coolest near midnight and gradually warm through sunrise. This front may also bring fog back as the humidity levels increase, so plan on reduced visibility Wednesday morning.
The chance of rain increases to 80% Wednesday ahead of another cold front coming in from the northwest. And there is about a 5% chance that a few storms could reach severe levels. Storms that become strong could easily produce gusty winds and produce hail, and there is a chance of an isolated tornado too. Timing of the strongest storms is from Wednesday afternoon through the early evening. Storms will likely intensify as they race off to the northeast out of SWLA, very similar to what we saw last Wednesday.
Drier and colder air will gradually filter in behind the cold front Wednesday night, and clouds should clear by Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will drop behind the front with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s Thursday morning. Thursday and Friday will be dry with no worries about rain. Friday will be the better of the 2 days with lots of sunshine expected with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the 30s. In fact, some areas could see patchy frost Friday morning.
A warming trend gets underway by Friday night as southerly winds return. Upper level winds will remain out of the southwest and that means clouds will return on Saturday and a few showers will be possible too. For now, I’m only putting a 20% chance of rain in for Saturday, but that increases to 30% Sunday.
Next week will see the cloudy weather pattern with temperatures above normal and daily rain chances continuing at least through the middle of the week. We may see another cold front by the end of the week with another round of cooler weather.
