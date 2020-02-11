FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy cool and rainy at times through the rest of today; stormier Wednesday ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With another cloudy and rainy day underway, you’ll once again also want to load up the rain gear when heading out as more showers continuing through the afternoon. Our rain today will come in scattered intervals and not last all day but be prepared at any time for a shower to pop up.
Temperatures have dropped quite a bit from the overnight as a stalled front hangs out over Southwest Louisiana. This will keep us from warming out of the 50s north and 60s along the I-10 corridor and southward through the afternoon.
Occasionally gusty winds will keep the humid air pumped over the state and also result in some areas of fog that will remain in place even into the afternoon. We’ll see a little more of a drop in temperatures this evening as the front nudges east with lows in the 50s areawide.
The cold front will continue its push through Southwest Louisiana through the day Wednesday, bringing a nasty squall line of strong to possibly severe thunderstorms through Southwest Louisiana during the afternoon to early evening hours.
All modes of severe weather will be possible which include isolated tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain. Remain weather aware through the day and have ways of receiving severe weather alerts which include downloading the free KPLC weather app.
Rainfall totals with this front will average around 1 inch but some isolated totals of up to 2 inches will be possible through early Thursday morning. Lingering rain will come to an end before sunrise on Thursday as clouds during the morning give way to sunshine during the afternoon.
A very noticeable drop in temperatures will occur once the front moves through, with lows Thursday morning dropping into the 40s and lows Friday morning into the 30s. Highs by Valentine’s Day may not get out of the upper 50s, even with sunshine that is expected as we finish off the second half of the week on a dry note.
The pattern of dry weather will be brief though as more showers and thunderstorms move in late into the weekend and much of next week as our all-to-common pattern of rain and storms returns next week along with muggy air and unseasonably warm temperatures. Here’s to hoping this pattern calms down a bit by Mardi Gras or at least provides us with a brief reprieve from the rain for festivities, but as of right now that’s too far to make any sort of prediction at this time.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
