SWLA Mardi Gras 2020 event schedule

Mardi Gras has begun for 2020 and we have a list of all the events you can attend here:
- Mardi Gras Community Dance: Admission is free at the Lake Charles Civic Center with the dance taking place from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For more information you can call 337-425-8623.
- South Cameron Courir de Mardi Gras & Fais Do-Do: The Courir is free to watch and $25 to participate in. It is $10 for the Gumbo and Fais Do-Do. The event will be at the Creole Fire Department at 184 E Creole Hwy # B, Creole, LA 70632 from 11 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. You can call 337-329-0340 for more information.
- Krew of the Golden Years Senior Citizens’ Mardi Gras Dance: Admission is free for Seniors age 60+ at the Lake Charles Civic Center Coliseum from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can call 337-474-2583 for more information.
- Vinton Mardi Gras Celebration: Admission to the even is free and will take place along downtown Vinton from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can call 337-589-7453 for more information.
- Mardi Gras Lighted Boat Parade: Admission to the parade is free at the Lake Charles Civic Center Lakefront Promenade at 7 p.m. You can call 337-425-8623.
- Mardi Gras Merchants’ Parade: Admission to the parade is free and will start along Ryan St. in downtown Lake Charles traveling to midtown Lake Charles. The parade starts at 7 p.m. and you can call 337-425-8623 for more information.
- Krew of Barkus Parade: Admission to the parade is free at the Lake Charles Civic Center Arcade Outdoor Amphitheater. The parade starts at 2 p.m. and you can call 337-439-3300 for more information.
- Krew of Omega Parade: Admission to the parade is free and will start on Lakeshore Dr. in downtown Lake Charles at 2 p.m. You can call 337-425-8623 for more information.
- World Famous Cajun Extravaganza and Gumbo Cook-off: Admission for the cook-off is $5 and is free for children 5 and under. The cook-off is at the Lake Charles Civic Center from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and you can call 337-475-7393 for more information.
- Mardi Gras Children’s Day: The event is free and will be at the Lake Charles Civic Center from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. You can call 337-425-8623 for more information.
- Mardi Gras Children’s Day Parade: The parade is free and will start on Ryan St. in downtown Lake Charles and travel to Sale Rd. The parade starts at 3:30 p.m. and you can call 337-425-8623 for more information.
- Mardi Gras Madness 5K: It is $25 to enter the race and will start at the corner of Lakeshore Dr. and Gill St. in Lake Charles at 2:30 p.m. You can find more information on Lake Area Runner’s Facebook Page.
- Mardi Gras Zydeco Dance: The dance is free to attend and will be on the 2nd floor mezzanine at the Lake Charles Civic Center. It will go from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and you can call 337-425-8623 for more information.
- Mardi Gras Royal Gala: The gala is $7 if you purchase your tickets in advance, $8 at the door, and children 5 and under are free. The gala is at the Lake Charles Civic Center at 7 p.m. and you can call 337-425-8623 for more information.
- Lundi Gras: The event is $7 to attend and will be at The Children’s Museum at 327 Broad Street. It starts at 11 a.m. and you can visit their website or call 337-433-9420 for more information.
- Lundi Gras Day Party: The event is $75 to attend at the Blue Martini in the Golden Nugget at 2550 Golden Nugget Blvd. Lake Charles, LA 70601. The party will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and you can visit their website or call 337-478-5437 for more details.
- Lundi Gras with The Flamethrowers: The live performance will be at the Panorama Music House from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. You can visit the event’s Facebook Page or call 337-602-6343 for more information.
- Iowa Chicken Run: Admission to the chicken run is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. The run is at the KC Hall in Iowa at 503 U.S. Hwy 90 starting at 8 a.m. You can call 337-842-1877 or 337-884-1403 for more information.
- Jeeps on Parade: The parade is free to attend and will start on Ryan St. in downtown Lake Charles and go to 12th St. The parade begins at 2 p.m. and you can call 337-425-8623 for more information.
- Krewe of Krewes Mardi Gras Parade: The parade is free to attend and will start at Ryan St. in downtown Lake Charles and travel to E. Sale Rd. The parade starts at 5 p.m. and you can call 337-425-8623 for more information.
- Motor Gras Parade: The parade is free to attend and will start on Ryan St. in downtown Lake Charles and travel to E. Sale Rd. The parade will start at 3:00 p.m.
- Second Line Stroll: The parade is free and will start on Ryan St. in downtown Lake Charles and travel to W. Sallier St. The parade starts at 1 p.m. and you can call 337-425-8623 for more information.
- The Zone: The Zone is a alcohol-free Mardi Gras Zone for kids, tweens, and teens that will be in the parking lot between the Charleson Building and the Parish Courthouse on Ryan St. in downtown Lake Charles. The Zone is free to attend and will be open from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. You can call 337-721-3900.
