SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 9, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 9, 2020.
Coleman Daniel Mayo, 57, Lake Charles: Fourth offense domestic abuse; violations of protective orders; domestic abuse.
Gerald Bargeman, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; stopping standing or parking in prohibited spaces; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Devan K. Coffey, 22, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Davon Emmanuel Dalbany, 28, Schriever: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Todd David Higginbotham, 32, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Courtnie Marie Fontenot, 38, Hayes: Domestic abuse; aggravated assault with a firearm.
Codia Jamal Walker, 49, Jennings: In a park after hours; resisting an officer by flight; obstruction of justice; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Donald Ray Brown Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.
Clifton Colon Charles, 42, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); first offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
Jason Michael McKay, 31, Santa Fe, NM: Third offense DWI; owner must secure registration; driver must be licensed.
Nichole Joan Harbottle, 30, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gerald Anthony Padilla, 20, Houston: Out of state detainer; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.
Mark Wayne Williams, 61, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender.
Charles Hardy Meyers, 50, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Gloria Dean Miller, 48, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Bayron S. Rodriguez Castillo, 33, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Klayton Thomas Unger, 29, Lake Charles: Burglary; property damage under $1,000.
Jahvon Laval Gallien, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Mollie Rhea Yust, 29, Orange, TX: Theft under $1,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Hope Lynn Mouton, 41, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000.
Billy Wayne Myers, 45, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000.
Paul Andrew Boutillier, 38, Lake Charles: Communicating false information on planned arson; assault.
Kevin Dean Barber, 59, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Corey James Leday, 29, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling (2 charges).
James August Vincent, 40, Vinton: Child endangerment; contempt of court.
Gannon Dean Richmond, 22, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of stolen things worth between $1,000 and $5,000; domestic abuse.
