Sending Valentines to a Veteran

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) -
For those sending a Valentine’s Day card this year, you might want to consider sending one to another special person - a veteran. Many of the 150 veterans that live at the Southwest Louisiana Veteran’s Home in Jennings have outlived their spouses, according to LPN Ruth Davidson.
“That was probably one of the first things after they lost their spouses that they didn’t expect anymore because they gave Valentines to their loved ones and received from their loved ones and that was a tradition for them," Davidson said. "If they no longer have that, then they don’t expect it.”
Veteran Sammy K. Simmons keeps some of the cards given to him. One special one given to him by someone he’s never met is his favorite because it reminds him of his late wife.
“There was a red rose on there and a rose garden," Simmons said. "My wife, she liked black roses so I planted her a whole garden of black roses.”
For many of those Veterans who can’t remember, Davidson explained that a card still matters.
“At the end of the day, when someone has not been remembered and is remembered and can remember that they are remembered, by staff, by people that come into visit, with a card," Davidson said. "Somewhere, in their mind, they know they’re loved.”
Local veteran-owned company, Gophr is receiving Valentine’s Day messages they are printing onto cards to be delivered to the veterans at the SWLA Veteran’s Home in time for Valentine’s Day. You can submit your message, until Tuesday HERE.
