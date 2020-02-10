Residents near Indorama Ventures may see flaring

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Residents that live near the Indorama Ventures may see flaring over next couple days.
The flaring is a result of the company working to restart the operations.
The plant experienced some electrical component failure around 2 a.m. on Feb. 9.
"Our operations were temporarily interrupted due to an electrical issue in our unit,” stated Tony Barre, Indorama Ventures Sr. Site Director.
Indorama says they will do their best to keep the impact on the community to a minimum.
“We regret this inconvenience and sincerely appreciate your patience and support,” Barre stated.
