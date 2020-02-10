Reeves teacher accused of sexual contact with 16-year-old

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A teacher at Reeves High School has been arrested on sex charges related to accusations that she was having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl.
Kristen Ward, 42, was arrested in Allen Parish Monday afternoon on five counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, five counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, one count of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and one count of obstruction of justice.
Ward was also arrested over the weekend in Calcasieu Parish on one count of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Hebert said he has spoken with the Allen Parish School Board and Ward is on administrative leave, pending the criminal investigation.
Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert said deputies received a call Friday from the Lake Charles Police Department about a missing juvenile who might be in Allen Parish. The Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at Ward’s residence and found the girl.
Hebert said the Sheriff's Office is aware of at least five different meetings between the two.
More information is expected within the next few days.
