North Texas hands McNeese softball their first loss of season

McNeese missed a chance to score in the bottom half of the inning with the bases loaded and one out. After a Sarah Geier strikeout to lead off the inning, the next three Cowgirl batters reached base. Cross singled to centerfield, Perrin singled through the left side and Lauren Brown drew a walk to load the bases. Cross was then thrown out at home on a ground out the third by Alexandria Saldivar. The threat ended with a grounder to second by Wright.