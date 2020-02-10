North Texas hands McNeese softball their first loss of season

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese softball couldn’t get the timely hits during the game, leaving six baserunners stranded including the bases loaded in the third inning in Sunday’s 3-0 loss to North Texas in the final game of the Cowgirl Classic.
“We weren’t able to get the timely hitting and put some good swings when it counted,” said head coach James Landreneau. “You have to tip your hat off to North Texas, they came in and played a solid game. “
McNeese (4-1) collected five hits in the game and was led at the plate by Toni Perrin’s two hits. Brenique Wright, Alayis Seneca, and Caleigh Cross had one hit apiece.
After two scoreless innings, North Texas took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on a sacrifice fly by Tarah Hilton and an RBI single by Lacy Gregory.
McNeese missed a chance to score in the bottom half of the inning with the bases loaded and one out. After a Sarah Geier strikeout to lead off the inning, the next three Cowgirl batters reached base. Cross singled to centerfield, Perrin singled through the left side and Lauren Brown drew a walk to load the bases. Cross was then thrown out at home on a ground out the third by Alexandria Saldivar. The threat ended with a grounder to second by Wright.
“We were able to put traffic on the bases, but we came up a little short. Their pitchers did an outstanding job of keeping us off balance and tying us up a little bit.”
North Texas (4-1) who defeated UL-Lafayette 2-1 on Saturday, continued to keep the Cowgirls off balance.
The Mean Green added another run in the top of the seventh on another sacrifice fly, this one coming off the bat of Nicole Ochotnicki following a double and a steal by Camille Grahmann.
McNeese left pinch hitter Alayis Seneca stranded on third after she singled to lead off the bottom of the seventh. She moved into scoring position on a UNT error then went to third on a Kristan Deitz ground out to the pitcher. A grounder to third by pinch hitter Caylon Brabham sealed the win for UNT.
Alexsandra Flores (1-1) took the loss after giving up two runs on four hits in 3.0 innings. Caroline Settle gave up one run on two hits and four strikeouts in four innings of relief.
Hope Trautwein was credited with the win and Bailey Tindell picked up the save.
“North Texas didn’t get that much traffic on the bases but when they did, they scored some runs and that’s the story of the game. We had opportunities during the game but just didn’t capitalize on them.”
McNeese will travel to Texas A&M for a 6 p.m. game this Thursday before taking part in the Scrap Yard Tournament on the weekend.
