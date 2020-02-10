Holden Matthews pleads guilty to burning three churches in St. Landry Parish

“Matthews admitted to setting the fires because of the religious character of these buildings, in an effort to raise his profile as a 'Black Metal’ musician by copying similar crimes committed in Norway in the 1990s,” according to Hardwick. “Matthews further admitted that, after setting the third fire, he posted photographs and videos on Facebook that showed the first two churches burning. Matthews admitted that he had taken these photographs and videos in real time on his cell phone, as he watched those churches burn, and that he had posted them to Facebook in an effort to promote himself in the Black Metal community.”