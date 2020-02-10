Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

FIRES-BLACK CHURCHES
Plea change expected in Louisiana black church burnings
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — The suspect in a series of fires set last spring at African American churches in Louisiana is scheduled for a change-of-plea hearing. Holden Matthews had pleaded not guilty in the arson fires that destroyed three churches in and around the city of Opelousas. But court records revealed that there had been plea negotiations. A plea change hearing was set for Monday in Lafayette. Matthews is white and the destruction of three historic black churches evoked memories of civil rights-era terrorism. However, race isn't mentioned as a motive. The indictment said the fires were set because of the properties' religious character.
DEPUTIES KILLED
Jury: Death penalty for man in Louisiana deputies' killings
EDGARD, La. (AP) — A jury has opted for the death penalty for a man convicted of killing two Louisiana sheriff's deputies during a bloody gun battle in 2012. The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate reported that Kyle Joekel showed little reaction to the jury's decision Sunday at the St. John the Baptist Parish courthouse. Jurors convicted the 35-year-old Joekel on Friday of two counts of first-degree murder. Deputies Brandon Nielsen and Jeremy Triche were killed during a shootout at a trailer park in an area west of New Orleans. Authorities said an early morning assault on another deputy led to that deadly shootout.
HOMELESS SHELTER MOVES
Shelter for the homeless in New Orleans gets new home
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The main shelter for homeless men in New Orleans is planning a move to a new home. The Ozanam Inn's current building is in an area that was once considered run down. Now it's a part of the city where development of hotels and apartments is booming. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that the building's owners, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, sold it in November. The plan is for Ozanam Inn to move into an old medical building not far from the Superdome in an area largely occupied by light industrial workshops and warehouses.
DOUBLE MURDER-CONVICTION
Man faces life sentences in 2013 double murder
GRETNA, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man will be formally sentenced to life in prison later this month following his conviction in the 2013 double-murder of a couple in their suburban New Orleans apartment. The Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office says 27-year-old Melvin Miller of Baton Rouge was convicted Wednesday on two second-degree murder counts. The verdict came seven years to the day after 22-year-old Akeem Boudreaux and 26-year-old Milan Williams were shot to death in their apartment. Prosecutors said Miller had traveled to Metairie from Baton Rouge by bus but returned to Baton Rouge in Williams'car. Sentencing is set for Feb. 20.
TODDLER FATALLY SHOT
Police: Father, mishandling gun, fatally shoots toddler
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A 19-month-old boy has died of a gunshot wound in Louisiana and the father has been charged with manslaughter. The coroner in Caddo Parish in northwest Louisiana identifies the toddler in a news release as Kayson Wright. The release says he was shot in the chest Friday night in Shreveport. Police say in a news release that investigators believe the toddler’s father, 29-year-old Derrick Wright, was mishandling a gun when the child was shot. He has been arrested on a manslaughter charge.
BUSINESS REGULATION DATABASE
Small businesses can register for updates on La. regulations
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's secretary of state is notifying small business owners about proposed regulations that could impact their companies. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced Thursday that businesses can register online for regulatory updates and to access a database that will list current and proposed regulations. The postings were required under a bill passed by lawmakers last year. Supporters say the disclosures in the database will help small businesses learn about rules that could harm them, giving them time to provide input to agencies before the regulations take effect.
AP-US-GAS-PRICES
Gas prices down 7 cents per gallon to $2.53 in past 2 weeks
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline dropped 7 cents per gallon to $2.53 over the past two weeks. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas prices responded to falling crude oil costs. The price at the pump is 19 cents higher than it was a year ago. The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.54 per gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $2.04 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The average price of diesel is $3, down a nickel.
DEPUTIES KILLED-VERDICT
Man convicted in 2012 deaths of 2 Louisiana deputies
EDGARD, La. (AP) — A man accused of killing two sheriff's deputies in Louisiana during a bloody gun battle in 2012 has been convicted of first-degree murder. New Orleans news outlets say a jury quickly found 35-year-old Kyle Joekel guilty after testimony and final statements in his trial concluded Friday. Jurors will next decide whether to impose a sentence of death or life in prison. Deputies Brandon Nielsen and Jeremy Triche were killed during the shootout at a trailer park in St. John the Baptist Parish. Two deputies who survived the gunfight testified that they witnessed the shooting.