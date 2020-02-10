Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The main shelter for homeless men in New Orleans is planning a move to a new home. The Ozanam Inn's current building is in an area that was once considered run down. Now it's a part of the city where development of hotels and apartments is booming. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that the building's owners, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, sold it in November. The plan is for Ozanam Inn to move into an old medical building not far from the Superdome in an area largely occupied by light industrial workshops and warehouses.