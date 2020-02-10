Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Myah Taylor scored 16 points in the final 12 minutes to help No. 8 Mississippi State rally for a 69-57 victory over No. 16 Texas A&M. The Aggies kept their lead around double digits for the better part of 10 minutes before Taylor came alive. She had a steal and then scored eight straight points for the Bulldogs. Texas A&M went from scoring 26 points in the second quarter to scoring 20 points the entire second half. Kayla Wells and N’dea Jones led the Aggies with 16 points each. Rickea Jackson had 21 points to lead Mississippi State.