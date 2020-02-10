Former Oakdale police chief arrested again

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A former Oakdale police chief has been arrested for nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.
Joseph Lockett, 45, is also charged with cyberstalking and obstruction of justice.
Lockett turned himself in Monday morning on an indictment from Nov. 19, 2019, according to information from the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Clerk of Court’s Office.
KPLC has reached out to the Allen Parish District Attorney’s Office and Louisiana State Police for more information.
Lockett resigned as police chief about a month ago, according to Oakdale Mayor Gene Paul. Scotty Laborde - the previous police chief - is serving as interim chief. The seat will go up for election this coming November.
Lockett was previously indicted for malfeasance in office, injuring public records and public payroll fraud.
Lockett ran for Allen Parish Sheriff last year but lost to incumbent Doug Hebert. Hebert said his office turned the investigation into the nonconsensual disclosure of a private image over to state police because they were in the middle of an election.
