First children’s chicken run in South Cameron

CREOLE, La. (KPLC) - South Cameron Parish celebrated their seventh annual chicken run, Saturday, Feb. 8 kicking off their Mardi Gras festivities.
Over 100 participants went to seven different stops across Creole, singing the Mardi Gras song and begging for ingredients for their gumbo.
“The whole community kind of takes part," said Brendan Iler, one of the captains of the South Cameron Courir De Mardi Gras. "It’s a great time for all of us to get together.”
But some remember a time when the annual tradition was fading away.
“I was around this growing up and then me and a buddy of mine, about 7 years ago, we’d go on runs to other places and this was celebrated here for the past seven years," Iler said. "It had kind of died out and we revived it about seven years ago.”
For the first time this year, the kids took part at a chicken run just for them, right before the adults’, at the first stop.
“You know with the kids chasing the chickens, or even the times I’ve been a Mardi Gras, where I’ve kinda terrorized the kids," Iler said. "They get a kick out of it and just seeing them, that’s where the tradition kind of stays alive, is in the next generation.”
At the end of the night, the chicken run ended with gumbo and dancing.
