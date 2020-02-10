FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Unsettled pattern with rain for much of the first half of the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - There is some good and bad in the new workweek forecast. The bad news first is that rain has already returned to parts of the area this morning with scattered showers that continue developing and moving across the area. The good news is that the heaviest rain threat today and Tuesday look to stay to our north, so the flooding threat appears to bypass Southwest Louisiana and be focused across northern Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.
You’ll still want to carry your rain gear though as scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around at times most of the day off and on. There will also be a possibility of a couple of stronger thunderstorms during the afternoon, but severe weather isn’t expected to be a widespread issue today.
Even outside of the thunderstorms, winds will be gusty at times through the day due to the tightening pressure gradient. These winds will be in a southeasterly direction and will keep a very warm and humid feel in place through the first half of the week. Temperatures this afternoon will top out in the middle 70s with lows again in the 60s tonight.
The focus for heavy rain on Tuesday will again be centered across where a very slow-moving front will remain nearly stationary until mid-week. The threat for more flooding will be in place for those areas to our north and be focused on north Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama with mainly scattered showers and a times a few brief thunderstorms possible for Southwest Louisiana today. Rain chances for Southwest Louisiana will be a little lower than Monday but go up again on Wednesday as the front finally pushes through the area.
Rain chances increase quite a bit more for our area mid-week with the aforementioned cold front set to move through by Wednesday morning, with a line of heavy rain and thunderstorms. Severe weather could also accompany this front, so it’s important to stay weather and alert for any severe weather warnings that could be issued. By Wednesday afternoon and evening, the severe weather threat will have ended as rain comes to an end behind the front by late evening. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be possible.
Thursday will start a nice drier stretch of weather with only some occasional drizzle possible in the morning with clouds decreasing by afternoon. Temperatures tumble with highs on Thursday in the lower 60s and lows by Friday morning back into the lower 40s. Sunshine on Friday will make for a nice end to the workweek with highs in the 50s for Valentines Day. A chance of more showers returns by the following weekend.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
