FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Unsettled pattern with rain for much of the first half of the week

The focus for heavy rain on Tuesday will again be centered across where a very slow-moving front will remain nearly stationary until mid-week. The threat for more flooding will be in place for those areas to our north and be focused on north Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama with mainly scattered showers and a times a few brief thunderstorms possible for Southwest Louisiana today. Rain chances for Southwest Louisiana will be a little lower than Monday but go up again on Wednesday as the front finally pushes through the area.