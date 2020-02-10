FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Off and on rain showers through the evening, with a mild night ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A mild and muggy afternoon across Southwest Louisiana as we have seen temperatures in the lower to middle 70′s.
For the majority of the morning many of us remained dry with plenty of cloud cover, but as we have pushed into the afternoon hours we have began to see showers popping up in the Gulf and then moving northward over time. Some rumbles of thunder and lighting strikes possible, but no severe weather is expected with these storms. As we go through the evening rain chances begin to drop as we see a break into the rain, but temperatures remain very mild for this time of year as we see temperatures dropping into the upper 60′s during the evening hours and really not falling much more by the time we reach Tuesday morning. Fog could also be an issue overnight as we will have temperatures and dew points close together, so if you are heading out visibility could be reduced to near zero at times. Make sure to use your low beams if you are traveling and encounter fog, as well as allow for a little extra time. Morning lows on Tuesday will be running about twenty degrees warmer than average as we stay in the middle 60′s.
Keep the rain jacket and umbrella handy for Tuesday as we could see some off and on showers throughout the day, but the more widespread and steady rain remains up to the north where the stalled frontal boundary is. Highs will be warm once again as we see plenty of Gulf moisture being ushered in by southerly flow as highs will be in the lower 70′s once again. As we move throughout the day showers will be a little more widespread, but if you are heading out you can always check the KPLC weather app for the latest look at radar. Another mild evening is in store as we head into Wednesday with lows bottoming out in the lower 60′s once again.
Wednesday will feature more showers and rain as we go throughout the day and some of these storms could be on the strong side. Highs will be just a little cooler as we see them in the upper 60′s to near 70, but still a very humid day. As for the severe potential there is a low risk for a few severe storms across the region and this will be watched as we get closer, and the details become a clearer. The timing as of now appears to be during the afternoon, but that is subject to change with the arrival of the front and storms. So for now it’s something to keep an eye on as we get closer and the KPLC weather team will be monitoring the situation as we get closer and will provide the latest updates as we get them. After the front passes though a much bigger change in the weather arrives for the end of the week. Overall rain amounts by the time the rain ends looks to be around an inch to two with some local areas receiving a little more where some of the thunderstorms move over.
We see a mixture of sun and clouds as we head into Thursday, but temperatures will be cooler as highs struggle to reach the lower 60′s and then the lows will be back in the lower to middle 40′s. Sunshine sticks around through Friday, before we see clouds and moisture returning once again, which will give way to a few showers possible during the weekend.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
