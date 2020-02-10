FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Off and on rain showers through the evening, with a mild night ahead

Wednesday will feature more showers and rain as we go throughout the day and some of these storms could be on the strong side. Highs will be just a little cooler as we see them in the upper 60′s to near 70, but still a very humid day. As for the severe potential there is a low risk for a few severe storms across the region and this will be watched as we get closer, and the details become a clearer. The timing as of now appears to be during the afternoon, but that is subject to change with the arrival of the front and storms. So for now it’s something to keep an eye on as we get closer and the KPLC weather team will be monitoring the situation as we get closer and will provide the latest updates as we get them. After the front passes though a much bigger change in the weather arrives for the end of the week. Overall rain amounts by the time the rain ends looks to be around an inch to two with some local areas receiving a little more where some of the thunderstorms move over.