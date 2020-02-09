VIDEO: Former LSU star Mondo Duplantis sets new pole vault world record

VIDEO: Former LSU star Mondo Duplantis sets new pole vault world record
Mondo Duplantis (Source: Jacques Doucet)
By Josh Auzenne | February 8, 2020

TORUN, Poland (WAFB) - Former LSU track and field star Mondo Duplantis has set a new record for the pole vault, the university reported Saturday, Feb. 8.

Duplantis cleared 6.17 meters (20′ 3″) at the Orlen Copernicus Cup, which is part of the World Athletics Indoor Tour.

“I’ve wanted to break the world record since I was a baby,” Duplantis said. “It hasn’t really sunk in yet. I’m on cloud nine right now. There’s no secret to what I do; I just put in a lot of hard work. I can’t thank my parents enough for helping me to get to where I’m at now.”

Duplantis broke the previous record of 6.16 meters that was set by Renaud Lavillenie in 2014.

