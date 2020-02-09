MVSU looks to end streak vs Alabama A&M

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Mississippi Valley State has relied on senior leadership while Alabama A&M has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Michael Green, Torico Simmons and Jordan Lyons have combined to account for 48 percent of Mississippi Valley State's scoring this season. On the other bench, freshmen Cameron Alford, Garrett Hicks, Cameron Tucker, TJ Parham and EJ Williams have collectively accounted for 69 percent of all Alabama A&M scoring, including 79 percent of the team's points over its last five.