Kennedy’s 22-21 game not enough as Cowboys fall 82-76 in OT

UCA led 42-37 at the half and built an early double-digit lead that held for much of the half until the Cowboys rallied in the final five minutes to cut the margin to five. The Bears connected on eight 3-pointers in the half and shot 52 percent from the field while the Cowboys struggled from the floor, making just 7 of their first 22 shots before closing out the final five minutes knocking down 5 of 7 including three 3-pointers, two of those by Kuxhausen.