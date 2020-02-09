FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cloudy and warm day, but rain chances increasing overnight

The rain chances really go up overnight as we see the next system moving closer, which will bring the potential for rain over the course of the next several days. As you head out the door on Monday make sure to grab the rain jacket as well as umbrella as we see the showers and thunderstorms to start the day, while the severe threat is low, the thunderstorms will produce heavy rain as well as some gusty winds and some lightning. Temperatures will be very mild again as we reach the lower to middle 70′s for highs on Monday. While the rain won’t be falling every minute of the day the majority of the day features a good chance of seeing a least some rain. Rainfall totals will vary across the board as some areas will receive more where the thunderstorms happen to move through, but anywhere from a quarter to half inch of rain could fall in most areas by the time we reach Monday with isolated higher totals. A little break in the rain is possible as we head into the Monday night and Tuesday time frame as our first system moves out of the area, but that doesn’t mean we clear out as we still have the potential to see some showers from time to time. Overnight lows will be in the lower 60′s once again.