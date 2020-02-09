FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cloudy and warm day, but rain chances increasing overnight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a cloudy second half of the day, but still very warm as we have seen temperatures warming into the lower 70′s across the region.
So far we have remain dry across much of Southwest Louisiana as we have see clouds continuing to build into the afternoon with a few showers popping up across southern portions of the region, but they have been short lived as they move northward. Going through the rest of the evening we can expect to see a few showers popping up and even a rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out as we head into the late evening hours. Temperatures will be holding pretty steady as we are seeing strong southerly flow as winds have been in the 15-20 mph range with gust as high as 30 mph in areas. Moisture values are increasing as well as we continue to see moisture being brought in from the Gulf of Mexico. Temperatures through the evening will slowly drop into the middle and upper 60′s, but a very mild is in store as temperatures only drop into the lower 60′s overnight, which is around twenty degrees warmer than average.
The rain chances really go up overnight as we see the next system moving closer, which will bring the potential for rain over the course of the next several days. As you head out the door on Monday make sure to grab the rain jacket as well as umbrella as we see the showers and thunderstorms to start the day, while the severe threat is low, the thunderstorms will produce heavy rain as well as some gusty winds and some lightning. Temperatures will be very mild again as we reach the lower to middle 70′s for highs on Monday. While the rain won’t be falling every minute of the day the majority of the day features a good chance of seeing a least some rain. Rainfall totals will vary across the board as some areas will receive more where the thunderstorms happen to move through, but anywhere from a quarter to half inch of rain could fall in most areas by the time we reach Monday with isolated higher totals. A little break in the rain is possible as we head into the Monday night and Tuesday time frame as our first system moves out of the area, but that doesn’t mean we clear out as we still have the potential to see some showers from time to time. Overnight lows will be in the lower 60′s once again.
Tuesday will feature off and on showers as we go throughout the day, with the coverage of rain a little less as the bulk of the precipitation according to latest models slides northward. Showers will still be possible during the day with highs back in the lower 70′s. This trend continues as we head into Wednesday as the next system pushes in and this will bring more widespread rain as well as higher rain chances. Thunderstorms are possible once again as we see the front moving in and we are under a little higher threat of seeing some severe storms. This is still several days away and we will continue to monitor the system as it moves closer. After Wednesday we see clearing conditions as well as cooler temperatures as we drop back down into the lower and middle 60′s to end the week.
As always you can check the latest radar on our KPLC weather app to see where the rain is. Just make sure to take the umbrella and rain jacket for the beginning part of the week, then the sun returns to end the work week.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
