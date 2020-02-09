Cowgirls 4X400 relay team breaks 22-year-old record

SOUTH BEND (KPLC) – McNeese women’s track broke a 22-year-old record on Saturday, when the Cowgirl 4x400 relay team ran for a time of 3:46.88 at the Notre Dame Meyo Invitational in South Bend, Indiana.
The Cowgirls 4x400 team consist of Malaiya Jedkins, Victoria Pierson, Shania Anthony, and Dreunna Washington. Their new McNeese record time was good enough to place them in seventh place out of 16 total teams.
Cowgirls Tia Andrews and Alanna Arvie were back in action on Saturday, Andrews participating in the 60 meter run finals and Arvie in the shot put. Andrews finished in 7th place with a time of 7.63, while Arvie finished 12th with a mark of 48-1.25.
For the Cowboys, Darion Dunn shined as he took first place in the 60 meter hurdle finals with a time of 7.94.
Junior sprinter Joshua Raphael was also in action again as he ran in the men’s 60 meter finals, finishing with a time of 6.80, good enough for second place.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls will be back in action when they travel to Samford in Alabama for the Samford Invite II next weekend.
Cowboys Results
60m Hurdles Finals: 1, Darion Dunn 7.94
60m Finals: 2, Joshua Raphael 6.80
400m: 6, Kobe Nevills 48.49; 13, Terrill Banks 48.88
1 Mile: 35, Joey Croft 4:14.56
Long Jump: 11, Nemanja Koviljac 22-10.50
Cowgirls Results
60m Finals: 7, Tia Andrews 7.63
400m: 40, Victoria Pierson 57.73
800m: 33, Shania Anthony 2:17.93
4x400m: 7, McNeese 3:46.88
Triple Jump: 7, Malaiya Jedkins 39-4.50
Shot Put: 12, Alanna Arvie 48-1.25
