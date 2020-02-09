Cowgirls pick up two more wins Saturday at Cowgirl Classic

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese softball picked up where it left off on Friday by picking up two more wins, both run rule victories on Saturday on the second day of the Cowgirl Classic to improve to 4-0.
“Pitching wise, I though Caroline did an excellent job of keeping them off balance and slowed some bats down,” said head coach James Landreneau. “She was able to stay ahead in counts and got us off the field really quick.”
McNeese began the day with an 8-0 (6 inning) win over Ball State and a 10-1 (5 inn.) win over Prairie View to end Saturday’s tournament action. The run allowed by the Cowgirls is the first run allowed this season.
McNeese (4-0) will close out tournament action with a 1 p.m. game against North Texas, a team the Cowgirls defeated 7-0 Friday night.
After a scoreless first inning against Ball State, McNeese took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a Haylee Brinlee solo home run, the first of her career. The Cowgirls added a single run in the fifth on a Cardinal error then broke the game open with six runs in the sixth behind five hits including a two RBI double by Alexandria Saldivar.
McNeese outhit the Cardinals 11-1 with Toni Perrin, Saldivar, and Gracie DeVall with two hits apiece.
Senior hurler, Caroline Settle picked tossed a one-hitter to improve to 1-0 on the season with the complete game victory. Settle also struck out three batters and didn’t allow a walk.
Prairie View scored the first run of the tournament against the Cowgirls in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. Cowgirl starter Saleen Flores gave up a single and a double to the second and third batters she faced then a Cowgirls error allowed another runner on the base paths.
Flores (1-0) settled in and retired 10 of the next 12 batters she faced, allowing a walk and a runner to reach base on a fielder’s choice. Flores struck out seven and walked one before being relieved by freshman Whitney Tate in the final inning. Tate retired all three batters she faced with two ground outs and one strikeout.
“We have a lot of different arms and they all bring something different to the table. Saleen settled down after the first inning, she wasn’t throwing bad, she was just missing some spots and after that she got command of her stuff and was able to get a lot of swings and misses.?
McNeese took a 2-1 lead in the second inning on a double steal and a Lady Panther error to tie the game. A sacrifice fly by Brinlee put the Cowgirls up 2-1 and they would never trail.
The Cowgirls added a single run in the third, five in the fourth and two more in the fifth to end the game with nine hits on the night.
Saldivar led the Cowgirls with two hits in the game and Alayis Seneca, Caylon Brabham, and Saldivar all had two RBI apiece.
